Cebu archers bag 4 gold medals in Asean Archery Youth Championships 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The archers of the Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School made their presence felt in the recently concluded ASEAN Archery Youth Championships 2023 that wrapped up on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

The Cebuano archers with head coach Maria Teresita Fernandez Beltran harvested four gold medals, four silvers, and one bronze medal.

Cebu archers medal haul

Their gold medal haul was headed by Zhack Randolf Torreon who bagged two gilts in the under-21 compound men’s qualifying and Olympic rounds.

Meanwhile, Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Aldrener A. Igot Jr. won two medals, one gold and one silver in the under-18 recurve men’s division. Igot won a gold in the qualifying round and a silver in the Olympic round.

Under-15 Recurve Women’s Division

Like Igot, Niña Mae Khylie R. Delos Reyes earned one gold and one silver in the qualifying and Olympic rounds, respectively, in the under-15 recurve women’s division.

Igot, Torreon along with Zyril James Fano and Lawrence Ren Degamo teamed up for a silver medal in the Team Trio Recurve Men’s U-18 division.

Also, De Los Reyes, Nikki Gerundio, and Elizah Viah Abarri earned a silver medal in the Team Trio recurve women’s under-15 division.

Lastly, Gothong High School’s bronze medalists were Buddy Alexander Alcordo, River Remiel Bulotano, and Zhyrel Vince Alboz in the Team Trio recurve boys under-13.

Over 300 archers from India, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and the Philippines competed in the major archery tournament organized by the World Archery Philippines.

