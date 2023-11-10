Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino rolls the carpet for a Silver Splendor Christmas!

The most magical time of the year is upon us, and Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a spectacular event, a Silver Splendor Christmas! This holiday season, brace yourself for an enchanting experience as the hotel unveils its extraordinary Christmas trees, soaring to impressive heights of 28ft, 20ft, and 15ft, adorned with a dazzling palette of silver, white, and teal.

This season, let the spirit of love, compassion, and generosity warm your hearts as you celebrate a Silver Splendor Christmas at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino!

The hotel promises a captivating experience as its grand lobby welcomes guests with an array of magical elements, including castles, polar bears, reindeers, and a snowscape, all symbolizing the true magic of Christmas. The Silver Splendor experience will transport you to a realm where dreams come true.

On November 7, 2023, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino officially kicked off the holiday season. The hotel’s grand tree lighting ceremony featured a spectacular ensemble performance by Voice of Cebu to welcome the guests and a heartwarming act by Dreamcatchers Live. Their touching portrayal of the ice queen and the villagers emphasized the importance of togetherness and compassion, turning even the coldest nights into the warmest celebrations.

As we embrace the Christmas spirit, alongside the hotel’s distinguished guests and partners, we celebrate love, compassion, and the joy of giving – the very essence that makes this season truly magical. Joined by Mr. Raymond Garcia (Vice Mayor of Cebu City), Mr. Raymund Hicarte (Head Officer of Emirates Cebu), and Mr. Bryan Yves Lasala (OIC – Hotel Operations & Resident Manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino), the magnificent Christmas trees were lit, ushering in a festive season filled with magic.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Jeruel Roa (Board of Officer at Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko), the candidates of Miss Cebu 2024, media affiliates, and industry partners for being a part of the event. The hotel is also grateful to its event sponsors and partners, including Country Classics, Dreamcatchers Live, Kettle and Shaker, Powerlink-Entertainment Audio and Lights Rental, and Voice of Cebu, for making this night possible.

In addition to the magical ambiance, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino unveiled a series of festive offers that will make your holiday truly unforgettable. From sumptuous feasts to a magical staycation and festive parties, you have a wide array of options to plan and enjoy your holiday festivities right in the heart of the city.

For bookings and inquiries, please contact the hotel at (032) 232-6888 or send an email to wcch@waterfronthotels.net. Stay updated by following their social media pages on Facebook at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino and on Instagram at @waterfrontcebu.

