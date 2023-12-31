FACES OF CEBU: The 2023 Yearender

CEBU CITY, Philippines— When you hear ‘Cebu,’ what comes to mind first?

The sumptuous array of food selections is led by the almighty roasted pork and lechon. Others might also attribute this place to the picturesque places just a few hours away from the city.

But Cebu is sprawling with good people, people who live their daily lives not knowing how inspiring their achievements are to others.

This is what CDN Digital’s Faces of Cebu (FOC) is all about.

FOC focuses on giving people around Cebu an avenue to share their inspiring stories for others to read about. FOC is CDN Digital’s effort to somehow spread the good news and light vibes every Sunday to its followers and readers.

For years now, FOC has been one of the best segments CDN Digital has ever produced.

These are the Top 10 most talked about FOC features in 2023.

Willow Woods is just one of the local visionaries in Cebu City who aspires to build a strong community through, art, food, music, and a community that is a safe space for everyone to highlight their individuality and create long-lasting impressions in the city. Starting with just 30 to 40 pop-up shops two years ago, now, Willow, caters to over 200 pop-up shops.

This 21-year-old basketball player from Bukidnon dominated the Cebu basketball scene this year. Salarda, who has only been playing for the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers for two years, showed maturity in his basketball skills and helped his team win another championship.

This freediver is living every young girl’s dream of becoming a mermaid. Mermaid Mariaes shared her amazing adventures as a tank mermaid in Cebu and how one can try becoming a tank mermaid too by joining some of her freediving lessons.

Father Sam, as what he is commonly called in their parish, became popular when he started sharing videos of him speaking Cebuano on his Tiktok account. Father Sam expressed that it was a surprise for him when he found out about the number of people who have been viewing his videos online. Through this, he hopes he can generate funds so he can reach the less fortunate communities belonging to his parish in San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish.

Known for this bad boy persona on and off cam, Geisler shared in this article how Cebu had a magnetic pull over him. Geisler said that this is where he found the love of the Father. Cebu changed him for the better allowing him to live a peaceful life with his family.

Through social media, Lastimosa, a resident of Mandaue City, got the idea that he could make a living by becoming a human statue in one of the busiest streets in Cebu, which is Colon Street. Lastimosa quickly became viral. With this simple act of trying to earn a living, Lastimosa was offered work in the Mandaue City Hall and was given educational assistance for his children.

This Cebuano lawyer just inspired more aspiring lawyers by placing 8th among the 3,812 bar passers on the recent Bar examinations. This feat is dubbed by Batulan as “delayed success.” Now, he plans to be a faculty member in his alma mater to further inspire aspiring lawyers.

Representing the Historic City of Lapu-Lapu this influencer turned beauty queen braved the national stage even with her physical condition, severe idiopathic scoliosis. Even though she failed to place during the said competition, she still made her fellow Sugboanons proud.

Passing the Bar examinations is a success story one can never forget, but passing the New York Bar examinations is a different story. Vhal Roncesballes, had to overcome several humps along the way before reaching the top as a New York Bar passer. He was working in a fast food chain in NYC to make ends meet. But today, he stands proud and serves as a great inspiration to young professionals like him not just here in Cebu but all over the world.

Molde is a firm believer in the saying “when life throws you lemons, make lemonade.” Molde, who was one of the millions of people who lost their jobs abroad during the pandemic, relied on his cooking skills in making shawarma in their town in Catmon. From starting small in 2020, now, Molde and his tasty shawarma are a crowd favorite in Liloan, Danao Catmon, and even in Cebu City.

Getting to know these people and their stories is something we take pride in. Stories of hope, inspiration, and perseverance can radiate great positivity among us.

In the next year, CDN Digital hopes to make more inspiring stories known through Faces of Cebu.

Happy New Year, Siloys!

/bmjo