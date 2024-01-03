Cebu Daily Newscast: Two men spotted leaving vehicle of Coach J in Liloan

By: CDN Digital January 03,2024 - 06:30 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Two men spotted leaving vehicle of Coach J in Liloan

The police currently have the vehicle of the slain Sinulog Idol Judge Jay Unchuan, which is believed to have been utilized by his assailants to transport his body to Naga City.

Contributed photo

Investigations continue to determine the motive as well as the perpetrators behind the ruthless killing of Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan whose body was dumped in a grassy lot in Naga City, southern Cebu last December 30.

The latest development pointed to two men spotted leaving Unchian’s black sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the highway in Brgy. Yati in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

LIST: Philippine holidays in 2024

Anticipation grows among Filipinos as they plan ahead for the year 2024, eagerly anticipating the holidays and special non-working days.

The Philippines, renowned for its vibrant celebrations and cultural festivities, features a lineup of holidays that commemorate various occasions, alongside special non-working days.

2 Alcoy detainees bolt jail due to ‘boredom,’ recaptured

Two detainees from Alcoy town in southern Cebu landed back in jail after escaping due to boredom.

Police in Alcoy confirmed re-arresting on Tuesday, January 2 two Persons Under Police Custody (PUPC) who escaped their detention facility on New Year’s Day, January 1.

The two Alcoy detainees were identified as Raymond Amacna and Jun Mark Anoling.

Sinulog 2024: Rama won’t allow Sinulog street parties

Street parties are not allowed during Sinulog, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Moreover, he also reminded the public that there should be “no display of liquor” during the festivity.

Read Next

