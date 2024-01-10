Despite challenges, Mandaue now ready for Sinulog sa Kabataan

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The contingent from Mandaue City is now ready for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan parade and showdown that will be held at the Cebu City Sports Complex this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, head of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC), said that the dancers and props men are now practicing vigorously since the contest is already very near.

Cabahug added that although with a very short time, the dancers are very religious in their rehearsals.

“We are 90 percent ready. Other big challenge namo ang props. We have to have a lot of people mao nay gidugayan namo ron but will be ready sa Sinulog sa Lalawigan,” he said.

The MIPTAC head shared that the dancers were sad when they were told that they might not be able to join the competition but were very happy and excited when their participation was confirmed last January 2.

“If you look at it, that’s like 12 days of preparation lang gyud but still laban gihapon si Mandaue. Very much willing gyud to compete against the other 15 ka contingents,” said Cabahug.

The city will be represented by 100 dancers and 100 props men from its Mandaue City Cultural Dance Troupe.

Most of them are out-of-school youth aged 18 years old and above. They are also those who competed during the Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo last year held in Carcar City.

The city’s artistic director this time is Rhonikko Kirong, a known Cebuano choreographer.

“Sinulog gihapon but we injected a little bit of history sa Sinulog sa amoang presentation. So it’s a little different amoang i-show karun. I cannot tell much details. Watch out lang for Mandaue gyud,” said Cabahug sharing the theme of their presentation.

The city government allocated P5 million for its participation in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan. This does not include the P2 million subsidy given by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Cabahug said that there was no instruction from Mayor Jonas Cortes yet on whether they will be joining the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Jan. 21, as well as in the Sinulog sa Carmen, held every fourth Sunday of January.

