Barili fire destroys 5 fruit stalls outside town’s public market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An evening fire destroyed five fruit stalls outside the Barili Public Market in Barangay Poblacion, Barili town in southwestern Cebu at past 8 p.m. today, Friday, January 12.

According to Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Kim Miñoza, investigator of the Barili Fire Station, in a report, that the fire was reported at 8:04 p.m. and it was placed under control at 8:15 p.m.

They declared fire out at 8:40 p.m.

Barili fire quickly spread

Miñoza said the fire quickly spread because the five stalls were made of light materials.

He estimated the damage to property at P15,000.

He said that the stalls were owned by Rhea Sasa, Adrico Sereneo, and Nelson Satumcacal.

Fruit stalls outside Barili public market

According to Police Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Alba of the Barili Police Station, during an interview with CDN Digital, that the fruits stalls were located outside the Barili Public Market.

He said that this was also a reason only the stalls were burned, and aside from that, the fire scene was also accessible to the firefighters, preventing the further spread of the fire to other establishments.

Barili Firemen responded

FO1 Miñoza said when firefighters arrived, they then placed the fire in the area to the first alarm.

He said where a water tanker and firetruck (Isuzu Penetrator) were what were used to battle the fire.

According to Miñoza, no one was injured in the fire. | With Futch Anthony Inso

