Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu City Council slashes Rama’s proposed P100B budget to P25B

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s proposed P100 billion budget for 2024 was reduced to P25 billion by the City Council, which overrode the mayor’s veto.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, vice chairperson of the council’s Committee on Budget and Finance, confirmed the decision on Wednesday, Jan. 24, emphasizing that all provisions in the appropriation ordinance were upheld.

Initially, on Dec. 20, 2023, the City Council approved P19,998,463,532.30 for general funds and P2,095,399,689.40 for special accounts. However, amendments on Dec. 27 increased the general funds to P23,779,096,005.80 and special accounts to P2,054,081,739.40, totaling P25,833,177,745.20.

Rama had proposed a P100 billion budget initially, but the Council’s deliberations led to the reduced amount.

Jeepney drivers and operators who have yet to form themselves into cooperatives for the PUV consolidation can heave a sigh of relief, for now.

President Marcos gave them until April 30, or three more months, to apply for consolidation under the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP).

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Velicaria Garafil said the President approved Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista’s recommendation to extend the deadline.

The Naga City Government has launched an investigation into the deaths of several animals after getting their vaccination shots from the city’s veterinary office.

Mayor Valdemar Chiong, in an interview with CDN Digital, confirmed their office received reports that live animals died shortly after being vaccinated by personnel of the City Veterinary Office last Wednesday, January 24.

As a result, the mayor instructed the City Veterinarian to submit a report to shed light on the matter.

Jared Bahay, Cebu’s top high school basketball player, has made his decision: He is going to the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

This development was confirmed by Popoy Navarro of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, who is one of the representatives of the 18-year-old Bahay.

Bahay is a back-to-back Cesafi high school MVP, Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, NBTC Philippines best high school player, and a former member of the Batang Gilas.

