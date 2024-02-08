Cebu Daily Newscast: Murder raps filed vs suspect in hit-and-run of basketball player

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Police in Cebu City have filed today, February 8, a charge of murder against the suspect behind the fatal hit-and-run of basketball player Jeslar Uriel Larumbe.

Four days after the 23-year-old Larumbe was left sprawled on the road lifeless, authorities have filed the charge against the suspect in the viral incident which shocked the entire Cebuano community.

Police said the prime suspect was also the owner of the sports-utility vehicle that was earlier found to be similar to the vehicle in the CCTV footage of the hit-and-run incident.

However, as of this writing, police have opted not to reveal the suspect’s name.

The two suspects, who shot and killed a couple and wounded their pregnant daughter after an altercation over their loud karaoke singing during a drinking spree, have surrendered to police nearly a day after the crime.

The fatal shooting happened past 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Sitio Rattan, Barangay SacSac in Pinamungajan, Cebu.

Police said that the suspects, Arnold Villamor Ignario and Arjie Baron, fled after the shooting but they surrendered past 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7. Ignario is also the uncle of Baron.

The fatalities were identified as Artemio Hernani Traya, 48, and his wife Sarnina Gentog Traya, 47.

The House committee on legislative franchises issued on Wednesday a subpoena to televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, requiring him to attend an inquiry about the franchise of Sonshine Media Network International, believed to be owned by the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

The committee, led by Parañaque City Rep. Gustavo Tambunting, cautioned Quiboloy that ignoring the summons could lead to contempt charges and possible arrest.

Committee vice chair and Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel moved for the issuance of a subpoena for Quiboloy on the prompting of Gabriela women’s party list Rep. Arlene Brosas, who said the televangelist appeared to have continuing influence over SMNI.

Brosas sought the subpoena after SMNI lawyer Mark Tolentino maintained that “Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is the honorary chairman of SMNI and he’s not part of the day-to-day operations of SMNI,” despite the lawmaker’s observation that Quiboloy was “credited” in all SMNI shows.

An ignitable cake burns away a Kansas City Chiefs logo to reveal pop superstar Taylor Swift’s image underneath. Prayer candles feature the Grammy winner and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Sweatshirts are emblazoned with “Kelce’s Best Catch” and “Go Kansas City Swiftie.”

With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts, and other odds and ends commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.

Highlights of their courting are featured in the merch. On tour in Buenos Aires, for instance, Swift changed a lyric in her song “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” Now Karma sweatshirts are proliferating, part of the surge of Chiefs merchandise hitting store shelves in Kansas City and far beyond.

