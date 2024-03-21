Villanueva returns to US for fight vs Pierce

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran ring warrior Arthur Villanueva returned to the United States after eight years as he takes on Elijah Pierce on March 29 in Atlantic City, Georgia.

Villanueva, an ex-ALA Boxing Gym stalwart, will return to the United States for the first time since 2016.

The 35-year-old Villanueva of Bago City, Negros Occidental, last fought in the United States on September 24, 2016, where he fought and beat Mexican Juan Jimenez to win the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific bantamweight title.

He is a three-time world title challenger and has fought not just in the US but also in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Dubai, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Pakistan.

He has a record of 35 wins with 20 knockouts, four losses, and one draw.

Villanueva has been on a three-fight winning streak since 2021. He defeated Bryan Tamayo, Jakpan Sangtong, and Nirut Kaeowongsa, who are both Thai.

Before mounting that winning streak, Villanueva endured a sixth-round stoppage against erstwhile World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali in Kazakhstan in 2019.

Meanwhile, Pierce, 27, is rated in three major boxing bodies. He is ranked No. 9 in the WBO, No. 10 in the World Boxing Association (WBA), and No. 11 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight division.

He has an impressive 18-2 (win-loss) record with 15 knockouts and is on a nine-fight winning streak.

He became known to Filipino boxing fans after knocking out Sanman Boxing Gym’s Mike Plania in the third round last August in Atlantic City.

Villanueva is currently training in Las Vegas at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym of MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

