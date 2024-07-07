Cebu FC loses to Laguna, AFC Cup hopes still up

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants snapped their eight-match winning streak at home after losing to the visiting Stallion Laguna FC, 1-2, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday, July 6, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

Despite the crucial defeat, the Gentle Giants still a huge chance of securing a ticket to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup as they currently hold the second overall spot in the team standings.

The Gentle Giants are ahead with 33 points, while Laguna is at third with 32 points after last night’s victory.

However, both teams are tied in terms of goal difference, with 53 goals apiece.

Thus, it’s completely crucial for Cebu FC to win their last remaining match, against Mendiola FC 1991 on July 13 at home, to secure the second overall spot.

Davao Aguilas

Meanwhile, the Davao Aguilas-University of Makati is lurking at the fourth spot with 29 points.

The Aguilas must win their match today, Sunday, July 7, against league-leader and defending champion, Kaya FC Iloilo, to tie with the Stallion in the team standings, so as their last remaining match against the Philippine Air Force FC on July 14 to grab the second place.

During the match on Saturday, all of the three goals scored by both Cebu FC and Laguna were in the latter part of the second half.

Stallion Laguna’s Brazilian forward Magson Dourado scored the first goal in the 57th minute.

They made it 2-0 from Griffin McDaniel from his 61st minute goal.

Cebu FC made last efforts which converted to a 90th minute goal from Rintaro Hama, but it was a little too late to save them from the impending defeat.

