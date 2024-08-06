Garcia tells Cañete to focus on crime prevention to stay at CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The stay of the Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is temporary.

He can be replaced anytime if he is dissatisfied with his performance, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said.

For Cañete to get his endorsement and continue his stay at CCPO, he has to especially focus on crime prevention initiatives, Garcia added.

“Lisod kaayo ang kahimtang sa syudad sa Sugbo og magsige lang gihapon ta og bantay tungod lagi kay naay criminal elements roaming in the city,” the acting mayor said.

But so far, Garcia said that he was satisfied with Cañete’s handling of the case of slain mall saleslady Charina Baoy Relativo.

The police identified her neighbor, Darren Somotsot Cui, as the primary suspect in her killing, which they believe was caused by his sexual desire for Relativo.

Still, the immediate resolution of Relativo’s case was not enough for Cañete to get his endorsement as the new CCPO director, Garcia said.

Endorsement

In an interview on Monday, Garcia said he wanted Cañete to stay on an acting capacity while he continue to observe his performance.

“Maoy ako giingon ni PCol Cañete nga remember you are still an OIC. I have not yet given my endorsement and recommendation so that being said, OIC pa ka. Maalisdan pa tika. Make sure [that] you deliver,” Garcia said.

For his part, Cañete has expressed confidence that he will be able to comply with Garcia’s directives. He said that even during his junior years, he has always been disciplined in executing what needs to be done.

“No question na no, I always wanted to implement [orders] because I don’t want to keep [on] talking without action. Proven po yan,” Cañete said in a news media forum on Tuesday, August 6.

“As to the matter or issue whether he (Garcia) will sign my capacity from acting to city director, that’s immaterial to me,” he added.

Personal dedication

Cañete said that what is more important is for him to be able to deliver what is expected of him.

“You do it. Do your best. You perform excellently. Ngayon kung city director ka kaang-kaang ka naman, for me, the title is just a mere title. But what’s important is your personal dedication to Cebu City,” he said.

Cañete also mentioned that he did not apply for CCPO director. He said that the the Philippine National Police (PNP) noticed his “silent and diligent” work, which led to his installation as the acting police director.

“I am given the opportunity. What’s paramount for me is to serve the people, and people will see na maganda ang ginagawa ko and that I deserve to be the city director. Yan ang important sa akin,” he said.

Anti-robbery efforts

Meanwhile, Cañete said that he wanted to focus on preventing robberies and the proliferation of illegal drugs during his stay at the CCPO.

“We [Cebu City police] want to prioritize our anti-robbery efforts. No robbery should happen. It should only be small incidents that must be solved immediately and the perpetrators arrested.” he said.

“Police visibility, that is my police strategy. When I was a chief of police in Negros Occidental wherein at the time, we had a 30 crime rate every month, I was able to reduce [the crime rate] by instructing personnel to go out and have visibility on highways, roads, and schools,” he added.

During his first 11 days as the officer-in-charge of CCPO, Cañete reported that arrested more than 30 drug suspects and the confiscation of millions worth of illegal drugs. / With reports from Marielle Surigao, CTU Intern

