Cebu Island LGUs report more COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local government units in Cebu Island or Cebu province and the tricities — Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Cebu Cities — have reported more cases of the coronavirus disease despite the continuous implementation of different community quarantine levels.

Cebu City, which has been reverted to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), continued to log the highest number of daily cases. This Thursday, 122 cases were added to the city’s cases bringing it to 4,137, of which 2,078 cases are active.

Cebu City, which is tagged as the epicenter of the infection here, also logged 10 deaths today, the highest number of deaths in one day since the start of the quarantine measures.

In Mandaue City, they recorded three deaths and 24 recoveries for the day. With all recoveries released by Mandaue’s Isolation Center.

In Cebu province, Naga City reported past midnight this Thursday, that they have 8 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, two passed away before their test results came in.

The new cases in the city, located about 20 kilometers south of Cebu City, also included a supermarket staff who works in Minglanilla, a barangay official, a health care worker, and three close contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Bogo City, on the extreme northern part of Cebu province, also reported one more resident that had contracted the virus.

The patient, who also has a kidney condition, is currently admitted to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City.

Bogo City now has seven cases of COVID-19, three of which have already recovered.

Danao City also logged three more cases this Thursday. The patients are from Barangays Cahumayan, Tuburan Sur, and Taboc Camaligbato.

Dumanjug town Mayor Efren Guntrano Gica, on Thursday afternoon, also announced that four members of his family who are currently in Cebu City have tested positive for the viral infection.

Another resident of the town, who is currently confined to VSMMC, has also tested for COVID-19.

“Apan bisan pa man, wala kitay angay kabalak-an, kay ang pamilya usab sa taga Upper Sima ato na nga gi-isolate ug gimonitor inubanan sa opisyales sa barangay ug sa atong ERT,” Gica said.

(The public need not worry because we have already isolated the family of the patient in Upper Sima. We have isolated and monitored by our barangay officials and the ERT [Emergency Response Team])

In Oslob, the Municipal Health Office has also reported one new case of COVID-19 from the town’s Barangay Poblacion.

According to the official statement of the MHO, the patient, a 20-year-old man, is a close contact of the town’s second patient who is from the same barangay.

Talisay City, which is now under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) recorded 12 new cases today. The patients are from barangays Lawaan 1, Lawaan 2, Linao, Cansojong, San Isidro, Tabunok, San Roque, Poblacion, and Maghaway.

At present, Talisay City’s COVID-19 data total 143 cases. Of which, 67 are active, 52 have recovered, while 24 have died.

As of the June 17 data of the Cebu Provincial Health Office, the province has a total of 300 active cases with 140 recoveries and 44 deaths.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, however, maintained that of the 44 deaths recorded in the province, only seven are directly caused by COVID-19 as the other patients had other underlying health conditions prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7), on the other hand, said that as of Thursday afternoon, at least 455 of its COVID-19-afflicted personnel and inmates had recovered from the infection.

From previously over 600 cases of COVID-19, the BJMP-7 said only 149 inmates and jail personnel had yet to be cleared of the virus. /dbs