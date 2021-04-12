Talisay motorcade on April 12 to slightly affect traffic – CT-TODA chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traffic in Talisay City would be affected for at least 30 minutes on Monday, April 12, at around 1 p.m. when the city would have its Triduum motorcade, which is in line with the 500 Years of Christianity celebration, said Jonathan Tumulak, City of Talisay -Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) head.

Tumulak said on a phone interview that only five vehicles were expected to be used for the Talisay City motorcade tomorrow (Monday) at 1 p.m., that would take the following route:

The motorcade will start from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu then right turn via Osmeña Boulevard to M.J. Cuenco Avenue then to Cebu South Coastal Road passing through SM Seaside City and Il Corso Mall and to Laray Junction in Barangay Laray in Talisay City to Rabaya, Uldog, and San Isidro SRP Junction.

Then from San Isidro SRP Junction right turn to San Isidro Road. Then continue on to Blanners Junction in Tabunok straight to Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall Tabunok then right turn via N. Bacalso Avenue. Then proceed to Crossan, Bulacao and execute a U-turn back to Gaisano Tabunok.

From there the motorcade will go straight ahead to the flyover in Tabunok and then to Starmall in Lawaan 1 to Linao boundary. Then execute a U-turn to SRP Starmall and right turn to Cebu South Coastal Road then back to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Tumulak said that this motorcade would not take an hour and no stops would be made.

It will just traverse the route from and to Basilica.

He clarified that there would be no major traffic disruptions from the areas covering the route and the traffic would be back to usual once the vehicles would pass by the area.

He reminded everyone, who had plans to witness the motorcade, not to forget the health protocols such as social distancing and proper wearing of face masks and face shields.

He also said that there would be no program after.

As of this posting, Tumulak said that they were already ready for the activity.

He said that he just hoped for cooperation from the people, who would wish to witness the motorcade for the celebration of 500 YOC this year, and the patience of those, who would be affected by this activity.

