Family keeps traffic enforcer-mom, florist-mom going

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — They say that there is no more important person in life than mothers — they would give and do everything for their children and family.

Even how challenging life or work is, mothers still choose to do it for their family and children.

Just like Ammabella Sardoncillo, 45 years old, a traffic enforcer in Mandaue City, and a mother of four children.

Sardoncillo has been a traffic enforcer for 9 years now.

She said for almost a decade, she had encountered different kinds of individuals and violators.

She also learned that most violators treat traffic enforcers the same way and the traffic enforcer’s gender would not matter at all.

She has already argued with some violators because of their hardheadedness, but most of the time in these situations she would be calm and patient with them.

Sardoncillo said even if the work was tiring but it was for her family so she could endure it.

She says that she would work from Monday to Saturday and be at on the streets working on her shift at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

These also include being under the heat of the sun manning traffic near the intersection at the church on most days.

She said that what she earned as a traffic enforcer and what her husband brought home from being a bus driver were enough to send their children to school and provide for their basic needs.

Her children are now 18, 25, 26, and 28 years old.

Today (May 9) she said she was lucky that it was her day off and she could spend the whole day with her family.

She said there would be no big celebration, just a simple, eat together, talk a little and sleep.

Florist-mom and her family

Just like Sardoncillo, Helen Magno, 53 years old, a resident in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, owner of a flower and gift shop here would also celebrate Mother’s Day simply.

And like any other day, she will spend it on her flower and gift shop with her two mom-workers.

She said she was doing all these for her family — to earn for her family.

However, with her children all grown up now, she is looking forward to perhaps, spending time with them.

Magno has two children, who are now 34 and 35 years old.

Like every Mother’s Day, Magno said she would usually be in the shop until night and she would buy and eat cake with her two other employees, who are also mothers.

One of the things that really makes her happy on this day is that she can be a part of her customer’s Mother’s Day gift.

She said she would be very happy whenever there would be children who would buy gifts and flowers from her for their mothers because she felt like she was part of her customer’s mother’s happiness because she was the one who would wrap the gifts, prepare the balloons and prepare the bouquet of flowers.

Another thing that will make her happy this Mother’s Day — receiving gifts and flowers especially from her children.

Also, despite being a flower and gift shop owner, Magno said she would be very happy every time someone especially her children would give her flowers on this day.

“It’s a different feeling and I feel loved,” she said.

