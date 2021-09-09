Hidilyn Diaz featured as cover girl for local lifestyle magazine

GINATILAN, CEBU –Hidilyn Diaz makes it to the 20th anniversary cover of Tatler Philippines.

In an Instagram post, the Olympic gold medalist shared a photo of herself looking confidently beautiful and strong while holding the gold medal she won in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidilyn Diaz OLY (@hidilyndiaz)

“Sa birthday ni Mama Mary, I am feeling ko ang ganda ko rito,” Diaz captioned her IG post.

(On the birthday of Mama Mary, I am feeling it and I am beautiful here.)

“Sa gitna ng napakaraming challenges, nangyayari ang dapat mangyari nang maganda, mahusay at mabuti! Pagod ako nu’ng kinunan ito – pero sobrang saya ko! Ang ganda talaga!!!” she added.

(Amid the many challenges, it happened, that something beautiful, good and great! I was tired when this was taken — but I was so happy! I was so beautiful!!!)

Fashion and entertainment photographer Mark Nicdao, who took the photo of Diaz, likewise posted several photos of her on Instagram.

“A Salute to Hidilyn and Team HD and @tatlerphilippines September 2021,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Nicdao (@markednicdao)

“As the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist since it joined the Olympics 97 years ago, the Zamboanga-born weightlifting champion embodies the same excellence and influence that define this premier luxury magazine in the Philippines today,” Tatler Philippines wrote on Instagram.

According to Tatler Ph, Diaz narrates her losses and wins in life and how her passion and perseverance helped her win the Olympics.

