Cebuana gymnasts Labides, Guades top Rhythmic Gymnastics World’s August tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Two young Cebuana gymnasts, Dominique Rylen Labides and Noem Drexel Krixie Guades, ruled their respective categories in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Tournament’s August edition.

The international tournament, held last August 31, released its official results on Saturday, Sept. 25, bearing wonderful news for the two young gymnasts from the Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo gymnastics team.

Labides, 11, of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters topped the 2011 and below age category.

Meanwhile, Guades, 10, of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, ruled the 2009-below age category.

Both gymnasts went against other young competitors from different countries during the tournament.

It was held on a virtual platform organized by the Uventex Sports Hub and followed International Gymnastics Federation rules.

These two young Cebuanas of renowned gymnastics coach Darlene Dela Pisa recently shone in the Gensan Gymnastics Virtual International Cup 2021 this month.

Labides bagged the top spot in her age group while Guades placed third.

“Siyempre proud kaayo ko as a coach. Despite sa atong situation karun, wala jud nakapadiscourage sa ilang pagpaningkamot og practice. Bisan pa nagpandemic kay walay undang among practice bisan paagi sa zoom,” said Dela Pisa.

(Of course, I am proud as a coach. Despite our situtation now, they were not discouraged to work harder in practice. Even if there is a pandemic because we continued to practice even through Zoom.)

“Salamat sa Ginoo nga naa siya gigamit instrumento para ma providan mi sa among kinahanglan,” she said.

(Thanks to God that he provided us with the needed instrument.)

Dela Pisa, the current head gymnastics coach of the Webmasters, thanked the school’s athletic director Jessica Honoridez and its president, Augusto W. Go, for letting them use the Cebu Coliseum as their training facility since the pandemic started.

“Kang Nique ug Noem congratulations and keep on dreaming lang kay naa ra jud ko diri para ninyo. Sa akong tanan gymnasts, kaya nato ni. Laban lang ta! Proud kaayo ko sa inyo tanan. Nagbunga ug magbunga pa ug daghan ang tanan sacrifices and trainings,” added Dela Pisa.

(To Nique and Noem, congratulations and you just keep on dreaming because I am just here. To all my gymnasts, we can handle this. We’ll just have to continue fighting. I am proud of you all. Our sacrifices and trainings have borne or will borne fruits.)

Dela Pisa, the mother of 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa, also thanked the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Visayas coordinator and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) vice chairman Lorenzo “Chao” Sy and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation president and councilor Jessica Resch for their unwavering support.

/dbs

