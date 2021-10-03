Katrina Dimaranan pens a message of ‘healing’ after MUPH journey

CEBU- Philippines — Katrina Dimaranan admitted she was hurt and is currently in the “healing” process when she was not able to achieve her “ultimate dream’ after Miss Universe Philippines 2021 concluded on September 30.

Dimaranan placed second and was given the title of Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the beauty queen who represented Taguig City wrote: “Just like many of you, I am also hurt, but the hurt I feel right now is part of the process and my joy of knowing I left my heart out on that stage and gave my absolute best, defeats that pain.”

“In time I’ll be fully healed, back and stronger,” she added.

However, the beauty queen said she would not change one thing about her Miss Universe Philippines journey.

“It has tested me, challenged me, but ultimately brought out the best in me,” she affirmed.

The beauty queen believed everything happens for a reason.

“I may not know or understand what the reason is for this is yet, but I know in time, I will,” she went on.

Dimaranan also expressed her gratitude to all who have been part of her MUPH journey.

“I gained new sisters and memories that I will keep with me forever and one day share with my children,” she said.

“Lastly, so proud of my Top 5 Queens and please laban lang mga bes, for Bea Gomez @beatriceluigigmz our beautiful Miss Universe Philippines 2021 as she prepares to compete for our 5th Miss Universe Crown in Israel! 😍🇵🇭 “ she added.

She also encouraged her fans to support Gomez as she represents Philippines at the 2021 Miss Universe in December.

“Let’s channel our fighting spirit for that fifth crown for Bea and encourage Team Katrina, Team Papaya, KatREYNAs (etc. dami kasi lol) to do the same,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Jayne Dimaranan (@katrina_dimaranan)

/dbs