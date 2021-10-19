DFA temporary off-site passport service opens at SM Seaside City Cebu

Good news for those who are planning to travel abroad soon and for Cebuano travelers!

You can now book your appointments and process your passports at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Temporary Off-site Passport Services (TOPS) at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Located on the third floor of SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing (beside Lyric), you can now opt to have your passport processing at the mall from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To have an #AweSM passport appointment experience at SM Seaside City Cebu, follow these steps:

1.) Go to passport.gov.ph to schedule an appointment and select SM Seaside City Cebu as the location.

2.) Once the schedule is confirmed, go to SM Seaside City Cebu to process your application.

3.) Queue in line to get your requirements verified.

4.) Proceed to the photo and biometrics area to finalize your application.

5.) DFA TOPS strictly follows a NO APPOINTMENT, NO PASSPORT rule.

For passport inquiries, message DFA on their Facebook page or email them at [email protected]

Appointment slots may be accessed via the DFA’s online appointment system website.

TOPS offices are open to Courtesy Lane clients such as OFWs with valid or existing contracts, senior citizens, pregnant applicants, children below 7 years old, persons with disabilities, and solo parents. Alternatively, Courtesy Lane clients can likewise access this facility by sending an email to [email protected]

Follow SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook and @smseasidecitycebu on Instagram to know more about this latest service and get the latest updates on exclusive deals and more!