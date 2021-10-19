Miss Universe PH Beatrice Gomez looks up to Miss Japan Juri Watanabe

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez said she wants to stand beside a strong woman like Miss Japan’s Juri Watanabe during the announcement of the winners, if she were to make it to the Top two of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

Gomez said she has always admired Japan and Watannabe whom she looks up to.

During the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 press conference, Gomez was asked, “if you were one of the [top] two candidates [left] standing in [the] Miss Universe 2021 in Israel, which country representative would want to be holding hands with?”

And she answered, “I was really drawn to Miss Japan.”

“For some reason I have always been a fan of Japan and their representative now is a strong woman, and she is someone that I would like to stand with in the top two if that’s going to happen.”

She said that most of the people in the room may have expected her to pick someone from the South American countries, but Gomez said that Miss Japan was her choice because she is someone that anyone can look up too.

The Miss Universe 2021 will be held in Eilat, Israel this coming December.

