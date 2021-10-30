 Derek Ramsay slams a publication: ‘Don’t ever attack my family’

CEBU, Philippines — Derek Ramsay hits back at a publication after it shared alleged “fake news” online about his fiancée Ellen Adarna and son Elias Modesto Cruz.
According to a Facebook post from a publication, Adarna did not let Elias use the surname of his father, John Lloyd Cruz on their wedding invitations.
In a screenshot of a cropped photo shared by Ramsay, only “Elias Modesto Adarna” can be seen in the wedding invitation. However, Ramsay cleared the issue by sharing another screenshot that showed the complete name of Elias, bearing his father’s name written on their wedding invitation.
“The ultimate bearer of fake news,” Ramsay wrote.
He also said that they would “take legal action on this” matter.
“Don’t ever attack my family,” Ramsay said further.
Netizens showed mixed reactions in the comment section.
One netizen called out the actor, saying, “No need to post it na lang don’t make patol better. . sayang yung IG account mo make space for useless people sir Godbless your family more.”
Ramsay then replied, “Thanks for your opinion. I think it’s time though for people to speak up about fake news. There are still professional journalists out there, and it’s unfair for their profession to be tarnished by cheap and unprofessional heartless reporting.”
To recall, Ramsay and Adarna confirmed their relationship on February 26 and announced their engagement on March 30.
