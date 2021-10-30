 Derek Ramsay slams a publication: ‘Don’t ever attack my family’

CEBU, Philippines — Derek Ramsay hits back at a publication after it shared alleged “fake news” online about his fiancée Ellen Adarna and son Elias Modesto Cruz.

According to a Facebook post from a publication, Adarna did not let Elias use the surname of his father, John Lloyd Cruz on their wedding invitations.

In a screenshot of a cropped photo shared by Ramsay, only “Elias Modesto Adarna” can be seen in the wedding invitation. However, Ramsay cleared the issue by sharing another screenshot that showed the complete name of Elias, bearing his father’s name written on their wedding invitation.