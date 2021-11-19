Mandaue only has two active COVID-19 cases in isolation centers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, only 4 percent of Mandaue City’s isolation units have been used.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, head of Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center, said there were now only two remaining COVID-19 patients in the city’s isolation units.

The Norkis Park and Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School Annex Campus (MCCNHS) both located in Barangay Looc now have 1 COVID patient each.

The city’s other isolation unit is the Mandaue City Isolation Center built at the old North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku.

The city also has a step-down facility for COVID-19 patients with light symptoms located at the old two-story building of the Department of General Services (DGS) that is just across the city’s hospital.

Despite the decrease in cases, Malate said the facilities would still be on standby.

“We have learned from our previous nga mga experience nga ayaw lang sa, i-maintain lang gid gihapon. Preparation is always the key, Prepare, prepare nga kung maabot na (surge) na kay sa magkaratol-ratol ta og pangita asa mani. Maghire mas dako og gasto kay sa magmentenar lang ka nga kung maabot na naa gyapon kay di lalim,” said Malate.

(We have learned from our previous experiences that we should not [close it], we still maintain it. Preparation is always the key. Prepare, prepare for what is to come [surge] as opposed to we get rattled in finding a place for them. It is more expensive to hire or rent than to maintain it because it will still happen and it is not going to be easy [to find those facilities]).

Based on the COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Thursday, November 18, 2021, Mandaue has 45 active COVID-19 cases.

Malate said the city’s positivity rate was now less than 1 percent with an average of 2 daily cases.

Mandaue also still leads in having the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals including minors aged 12 years old to 17 years old for both 1st and second dose with 59.10 percent and 70.13 percent respectively based on the November 17 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue EOC sets policy for Christmas sales, holiday season

Mandauehanons’ support key in success of vaccination program, says Mayor Jonas

Bakuna Para ni Suki: 428 people, mostly vendors jabbed in Mandaue public market

CCPO recommends barring minors below 12 years old in malls

Cinemas open, minors can now go out in Cebu City,but…

Duterte urges LGUs to pass ordinances barring kids 12 and below from public areas

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy