Monarchs upset heavily favored Aguilas, take Champions League title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Dasmariñas Monarchs shocked the heavily-favored Go for Gold-Air Force Aguilas, 19-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17, in their gold medal match to become the inaugural champions of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League men’s tournament on Saturday evening, December 4, in Lipa City, Batangas.

They will join the women’s tournament champions, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in representing the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Club Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran, from May 15-22.

The Monarchs went on an unbeaten winning streak of 5-0 that includes their gold medal match victory against the Aguilas.

“Well, I’m very happy that we are champions against a team composed mostly of national players,” Team Dasmariñas coach Norman Miguel said.

“We’re very proud that we were successful in this tournament. This is our goal.”

Mark Calado who was named the tournament’s “Most Valuable Player” led the Monarchs with 18 points. He also bagged the First Outside Hitter” award.

Ronniel Rosales and Jayvee Sumagaysay combined for 12 blocks in the gold medal match. The entire Monarchs team tallied 16 blocks in total.

Madzian Gampong added 12 points, while Arnold Bautista was also a solid all-around contributor with 11 points, 16 receptions and seven digs. Libero Rence Melgar had 12 receptions and 10 digs.

Sumagaysay earned the “First Best Middle Blocker” plum while Cian Silang got the “Best Setter” award.

Meanwhile, John Vic de Guzman paced the Aguilas with 22 points, while Mark Alfafara contributed 15 points, including two blocks, and eight receptions in their losing effort.

Alfafara and De Guzman didn’t go home empty handed as they were named the “Second Best Outside Hitter” and the “Best Opposite Hitter” respectively.

Their teammate Ricky Marcos earned the

“Best Libero” award while VNS Manileño Spikers’ Rwenzmel Taguibolos bagged the “Second Best Middle Blocker.”

On the other hand, the VNS Manileño Spikers secured the bronze medal by beating Global Remit, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, before the gold medal match on Saturday.

