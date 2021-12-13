Talisay security prep for Misa de Gallo all set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City policemen are already ready to secure the safety of the venues and residents in the city during this Holiday season.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that at least 23 venues, including churches and gymnasiums, were already identified to hold Dawn and Night Masses starting December 16, 2021.

Caballes said that at least three to four police personnel would be assigned in each venue.

He further said that they were anticipating an influx of churchgoers in the activities this December due to much relaxed protocols implemented in the province.

Despite no records of theft incidents in the past few days in their city, Caballes said that they were not discounting the possibility that theft incidents would increase and that some individuals would take advantage of the situation.

With this, Caballes appealed to Talisaynons to stay vigilant and avoid being victimized by these people.

For their part, the Talisay police chief said that they would intensify their police visibility with the help of the force multipliers in their city to monitor their areas of responsibility.

As for the health protocols, Caballes said that they were confident that the public would follow health protocols implemented in the city especially since they had noticed no recorded violators in the past weeks.

He also assured that they had enough personnel to monitor the coming activities.

