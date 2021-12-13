Cortes issues EO for Misa de Gallo in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has issued on Monday, December 13, 2021, Executive Order No. 38 series of 2021, on the conduct of Simbang Gabi And Misa De Gallo.

Under the EO, the city’s curfew is temporarily adjusted to start from midnight to 2 a.m from the previous 11 p.m to 4 a.m only until December 25.

The EO said that any person loitering in public places that was not immediately within the vicinity of the church without a valid purpose would be subjected to a curfew violation.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to enter the churches and other venues where the Simbang Gabi and Dawn Masses will be held with a 50 percent capacity.

Unvaccinated individuals are also allowed to attend the Mass but only outside the venues with a maximum capacity of 70 percent.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Cortes’ executive secretary, said the heads of the Catholic churches insisted that only the fully vaccinated people could enter the venues.

Church marshalls will be checking the vaccination cards of the parishioners.

Ibañez said minors with their vaccinated parents or guardians could attend the masses though babies or children that might have difficulty wearing face masks would not be allowed.

The administrator of Catholic churches are requested to install “No Mask, No Entry” signages in all entrances for the guidance and information of all churchgoers.

There are at least 15 venues where the Misa De Gallo and Simbang Gabi will be held.

Police personnel, Barangay Enforcers, personnel from EOC, TEAM, CDRRMO, and multipliers will be deployed to ensure compliance of venue capacity, safety and health protocols, peace, and order. The MCPO in coordination with the barangays are directed to set up a help-desk in every church.



