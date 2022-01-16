Virtual Sinulog 2022 raises nearly P300,000 as of 5 p.m.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) and the Cebu City government has managed to raise more than P290,000 for the first Sinulog Telethon.

The virtual Sinulog became an avenue for donations to pour in from different parts of the globe for the victims of Typhoon Odette as intended by Mayor Michael Rama.

The public was given numbers to call and a bank account to deposit in. The telethon also accepted pledges for those who do not have access to mobile banking.

As of 5 p.m. of January 16, 2022, the telethon managed to raise a total of P296,920, as of 5 p.m., but this is expected to still increase because the virtual Sinulog will end at 8 p.m. today.

The SFI said that though the telethon would end today, those who pledged to donate would be able to send in their cash donation anytime in the following days.

One of the biggest donors of the event was Engineer Lloyd Adlawan, who donated at least P55,000 at the start of the telethon and jumpstarted the fundraising.

In the previous statement, Mayor Rama said that the money would be used for relief goods and other recovery operations for Typhoon Odette.

It is not clear if the money will be used only for Cebu City residents or a portion will go to Cebu Provincial residents affected by the typhoon as well.

The fundraising is coursed through SFI as well and not to the city government, which means that the foundation will be tasked in distributing the aid to their chosen beneficiaries.

A lookback

The Sinulog 2022, reminiscent of the festival last year, became a showcase of the past 40 years of the Sinulog festivals from how it began in 1980 to how it developed 40 years after.

The last grand Sinulog festival was in 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Philippines.

Interviews of integral persons to the Sinulog festival such as choreographers, make-up artists, festival queens, and winners of the Huniño singing contests were also shown during the virtual event.

While the live telethon was being conducted in Fort San Pedro, the online and television viewers were taken on a trip down memory lane through the dance performances of previous grand showdowns.

The virtual Sinulog became a looking glass to the past festivals that grew grander and bolder every year, only to be hampered by the pandemic.

Still, despite the lack of a grand parade this year, Cebuanos showed the true spirit of Sinulog by raising a substantial amount to help each other rise through the devastating times.

