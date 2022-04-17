Roxas Vanguards boot out Lapu-Lapu Chiefs from PSL tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs wrapped up their campaign in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U-21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup after losing to the Roxas Vanguards, 64-79, in their last elimination round match on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Chiefs needed a crucial win to advance to the top four or the semifinals of the tournament, but their hopes went down the drain after they faced the equally determined host team that outplayed them throughout the game.

What’s more heartbreaking is the Chiefs were eliminated through their point quotient as they were tied with two other teams in the standings — Kapatagan Buffalos and the Cagayan de Oro Sealcor Kingfishers.

All three teams had three wins with four losses, but the Kingfishers had the better point quotient, earning them the last spot of the top-four semifinals cast.

Despite being booted out of the tournament, the Chiefs’ head coach Roger Bergado is very optimistic that his players will play better in the U21 first conference tentatively scheduled in the last week of May.

During the game, Lapu-Lapu City was bothered with early turnovers with Roxas capitalizing from their errors to gain a nine-point lead, 15-6. behind Jerry Rivera and Randolph Lacquio’s rally.

They sealed the first period with a ten-point cushion, 21-11.

The Chiefs managed to cut the lead to two in the start of the second period, 21-23, from Reinhard Jumamoy and Sam Melecor’s efforts.

However, Roxas quickly cut Lapu-Lapu’s momentum and had another scoring run to bring back their lead to double digits, 37-26.

The Vanguards went on sealing the first half with a commanding 14-point advantage, 42-28.

In the second half, the Vanguards didn’t look back and extended their lead to 17 points, 47-30, as Lapu-Lapu struggled both offensively and defensively.

The Vanguards maintained their big lead throughout the final period.

With the victory, the Roxas Vanguards clinched the No. 2 spot and will face the Province of Bukidnon Cowboys in the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage. The semifinals will kick off tomorrow, Monday, April 18, 2022.

Lacquio led Roxas with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Nathaniel Tizon chipped in 13 points while Jed Mercado has 12 for Roxas.

Jumamoy had 11 points for Lapu-Lapu while Brian Santillan has eight points as the latter’s highest scoring players in the game.

BOX SCORES:

ROXAS (79)- Lacquio 25, Tizon 13, Mercado 12, Rivera 8, De Guzman 7, Akut 6, Lacaya 5, Tumogsok 2, Dingal 1.

LAPU-LAPU (64)- Jumamoy 17, Melicor 9, Santillan 8, Dizon 7, Odias 6, Paulo 5, Bagaporo 4, Almodal 4, Ducusin 4, Bancale 4, Duallo 2.

