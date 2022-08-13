Cebuano triathletes to compete in Mt. Mayon Triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano elite triathletes will strut their wares in the Mt. Mayon Triathlon on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Legazpi City, Albay.

The Cebuano contingent will comprise of the Go For Gold triathlon team headed by Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) double-silver medalist in triathlon Andrew Kim Remolino along with 31st SEA Games bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba.

Joining them are junior elite triathletes in Renz Wynn Corbin, Charles Jeremiah Lipura, Karen Andrea Manayon, and Nicole Marie del Rosario.

This was confirmed by Remolino’s father and trainer, Roland Remolino to CDN Digital.

Andrew Kim and Alcoseba will compete in the elite category which features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run.

Meanwhile, Corbin, Lipura, Manayon, and Del Rosario will compete in their respective age groups.

This group of triathletes showcased their winning form during the Go For Gold Sprint race last July 10, 2022 in Panglao Island, Bohol. It was during the twin triathlon races of Sunrise Events Inc. which also featured the Sun Life 5150 race.

Remolino and Alcoseba were the fastest triathletes in the race, while Corbin, Lipura, Manayon, and Del Rosario made it to the top 10 of the race.

Like most triathlon events in the country, the Mt. Mayon Triathlon which is touted as the “Most Scenic Race,” in the country will make its return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Remolino and Alcoseba will have a tough time in the elite category as they go up against equally talented triathletes for the crown.

In the male category, Remolino goes up against fellow elite triathletes in Lance Burgos, Irienold Reig, Juan Francis Baniqued, Iñaki Emil Lorbes, and Richard Anson Navo.

In the elite distaff side, Alcoseba races head to head against Erika Burgos, Lauren Justine Plaza, Gene Heart, Ligaya Quiambao, Sophia Capistrano, and Bea Marie Quiambao.

RELATED STORIES

Triathletes from Cebu rule Bohol triathlon

Raven Faith Alcoseba: The hard climb to her SEA Games dreams

Cebu’s Alcoseba, Remolino gear up for Bohol race

Alcoseba, Cebuana triathlete, finishes 8th in U23 Asia triathlon in Kazakhstan

Tagum City to host Penong’s 5150 Triathlon & Go For Gold Sprint on Sept 4

Ironman 70.3 in Cebu: Great weather contributed to perfect race conditions

Benedicto, Santiago rule Cebu Ironman 70.3 race

Ironman 70.3 race ‘generally peaceful’ – Lapu-Lapu police chief

Technical bikers have edge as Ironman dreams go through testy bridge

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up