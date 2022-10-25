MGBL: ANS girls basketball team routs Naga team
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana National School (ANS) girls 21-under basketball team obliterated the City of Naga, 80-27, to open their campaign to a dominating start in the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the Lipata covered court in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.
The Abellianians opened the first period with a blistering 19-0, and went on to sealing the first half with a lopsided 24-point lead, 33-9.
They went on and leading by as much as 35-points in the third period, 55-20, and further stretched their lead to 53, 80-27, en route to earning their first win in the league.
Lourien Navarro led ANS with 19 points.
In the 15-under, the Warriors opened their campaign in the division with a big win against the Spydas, 74-36, with Angelo Dela Cruz scoring 13 points for the winning squad.
Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) also started their 15-under campaign with a rousing victory against PEABS, 89-58. Constantine Caro led the Panthers with 12 points.
In the other 15-under game, JAL logged their second straight win by routing Got Shot, 47-18, with Enchong Trazona leading the team with 15 markers.
On the other hand, Athena earned its third straight win by beating Got Shot A, 40-23, in the 13-under division, while Donner edged JPC Trucking, 82-72, in the 21-under division.
