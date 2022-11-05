Motorcycle rider’s photo shows what more than meets the eye: A touching portrait of sacrifice and family

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What photos can do is truly magical.

In this case, a photographer had a beautiful chance of capturing touching messages from his motorcycle rider’s cellphone.

Dominic Sales, a teacher by profession from Antipolo City, Rizal and a photographer on his free days, made hearts melt online when he shared a photo he took yesterday, Nov. 4, in Pasay City.

The photo if not zoomed in may look like an ordinary motorcycle rider looking at his phone.

But if you zoom it in, you will be able to see three lovely messages that came from the rider’s wife.

“I initially missed the message. When I took his picture, his phone was in auto-focus on my camera. I was taken aback and “kinabahan” ng slight when I zoomed in,” Sales said.

When he zoomed in, he was able to see what the messages were.

The messages read,

“Tay uwi kana”, “Saan kana Tay”, and “Tatay, uwi kana. 24 oras kana nagbyahe.”

“I was stunned for a moment, wondering how on earth he managed to drive me safely after working for about “a day”? I’m not even sure if 24 hours or if it’s just an exaggeration from a caring wife. I was moved at the same time, thankful,” added Sales.

It was not just Sales who was stunned by the simple messages sent by the rider’s wife but also the netizens who saw Sales’ photo.

His photo as of Nov. 5, at 2:38 p.m. has already been shared 25,000 times with over 113,000 reactions.

A simple photo can indeed brighten up someone’s day in an instant.

