Velpal 2, Pinggan Allstars rout foes to get win No. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Velpal 2 Knights and Pinggan Allstars remained unbeaten in the 30-above division in Saturday’s Vel Pal 2 Pinggan (V2Pi) Basketball League at the Vel Pal 2 Pinggan open court in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla.

Both teams now have a 2-0 (win-loss) record in the 30-above division after Velpal 2 Knights manhandled the Chalkmasters, 122-88, with Zandriel Zafra dropping a spectacular 35-point outing.

Meanwhile, the Chalkmasters remained winless after absorbing their second loss in the 30-above division.

On the other hand, Pinggan Allstars also snatched their second straight win by beating UBC, 97-79, in the same division. Justin Cañedo led the scoring for Pinggan Allstars with 21 points, while UBC dropped to a 0-2 (win-loss) slate.

Also, the Minglanilla Ballers B remained undefeated with a 2-0 (win-loss) card by narrowly escaping the V2Pi Ballers, 83-80, in the other 21-under division game. Junrich Caumeran scored 22 points to lead Minglanilla Ballers and inflict V2Pi Ballers’ first defeat in two games.

During Friday’s games, Buenas-Seabzz clinched win No. 2 by beating Kulo Serpent, 128-71, in the 21-under. Kyrell Josh Plarisan top-scored the game with 23 points.

In the 29-under division, LVA improved to a 2-0 (win-loss) record after routing Brain Damage, 105-68, with Dave Lucero leading the squad with his 14-point game.

/dbs