Wildcats dominate Cesafi scrabble tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats ruled the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) scrabble tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

CIT-U’s Mac Nicole Baclayon and Leo Paulo Ballaso ruled the college and high school divisions, respectively, against other Cesafi member schools.

In the college division, Baclayon finished with 231 spread points from his perfect three-win campaign.

University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu’s Lear Jet Dela Cruz scored 541 points to finish second. Dela Cruz also scored the highest single turn with 145 points, but wasn’t enough to topple Baclayon for the top spot.

On the other hand, Ballaso piled two wins to accumulate 501 total spread points to rule the high school division. Besides topping the competition, he scored the highest single game with 484 points.

His teammate, Bea Serad scored 92 points which served as the high school division’s highest single turn scored.

/dbs