Lady Jaguars barge into finals after beating Lady Warriors in a five-set thriller

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (Cesafi) women’s volleyball defending champion, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, outlasted the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors in a five-set thriller to advance to the championship match on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) gym.

The Lady Jaguars of head coach Roland Potot beat the equally determined and former champions, the Lady Warriors with the scores of 21-25, 25-21, 16-20, 25-20, and 15-8.

For Potot, he is very grateful for his team who he just formed last August. Potot said that most of his players were rookies who came from other schools who didn’t make the cut of their final rosters.

Despite the challenges, Potot and his team prevailed over the heavily-favored Lady Warriors of multi-titled coach Grace Antigua.

“August nami nakasugod sa tryouts unya late na jud mi nakaprepare. Two months ra gyud among preparation para ani nga season sa Cesafi, pero lipay kaayo ko kay ang mga players ni participate jud sa training ug naminaw gyud nako kung unsay among gusto nga system buhaton. Lipay kaayo ko kay madefend namo among title ugma. Hinaot unta ang mga players moduwa gihapon pareho sa ilang gipakita karon,” said Potot.

(We only started our tryouts in August and we prepared late. We only had two months to prepare for this Cesafi season, but I am happy because the players participated in our training and they lishened to me on what system I want to implement. I am happy that we will defend the title tomorrow. I hope that the players will play like they played today.)

The Lady Jaguars finished third in the elimination with a 4-2 (win-loss) record.

The team’s official roster is comprised of Louneth Marie ABangan, Alyssa Bernadeth Emboy, Dianne Mae Duazo, Pamela Sumayang, Cherry Sumayang, Daniva Shielo Aying, Yvette Bejec, Jay Debie Fuasto, Dawn Tamayo, Icy Ponce, Kristel Anne Ocariza, Jessa Tionzon, Dianna Grace Jamandron, and Dharlyn Jhale Pis-an.

The Lady Jaguars will face the USP-F Lady Panthers tomorrow in a women’s one game championship match at 1 p.m. at the same venue.

/dbs