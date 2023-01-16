Visayas Derby: CFC Gentle Giants to go up against Kaya FC-Iloilo in February

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will plunge back into action on Feb. 19 for the resumption of the Philippines Football League (PFL) after a three-month break.

The Gentle Giants will play in hostile territory by taking on the league-leader Kaya FC-Iloilo at the Iloilo Sports Complex for the much awaited “Visayas Derby” on Feb. 19, 2023.

The PFL recently announced the resumption of its tournament, a few days after announcing this year’s Copa Paulino Alcantara which is expected to draw 16 teams including the Gentle Giants.

It can be recalled that the Gentle Giants defeated Kaya in their first home game at the at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties, here.

They went on beating Kaya, 3-2, and took the No. 1 spot in the league standings.

The Gentle Giants are currently ranked No. 3 in the standings with 21 points, while Copa Paulino Alcantara reigning champions, United City FC is at second with 24 points, and Kaya at the top spot with 30 points.

Besides the Gentle Giants-Kaya “Visayas Derby,” the PFL will also feature Mendiola FC 1991 vs United City FC will provide first set of action on February 18.

Meanwhile, Stallions Laguna FC and Maharlika Manila FC will square off in another match on the same date. Both matches’ venues are yet to be announced.

In total, the Gentle Giants will have 13 scheduled matches this year in the PFL’s fixtures.

RELATED STORIES

CFC Gentle Giants among seven teams to compete in the PFL’s Copa Paulino Alcantara 2023

CFC Gentle Giants remain at No. 3 following cancellation of 2 home games

Cebu Football Club topples Maharlika Manila

End of the road for CFC’s title hopes

Argentina wins incredible World Cup final on penalties

Messi, Ronaldo to meet in Saudi friendly

/dbs