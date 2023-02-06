Two nursing students feel ‘blessed’ for recognitions received

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All that they had in mind was to help fruit vendor Bernadeta Zamora.

Angyl Faith Ababat and Kristianne Joice Ona said they never thought that they will be recognized for their effort to save the life of Zamora, whose neck was slashed by her live-in-partner, Edwin Lumacad, last January 30.

They two nursing students said that they feel very blessed every time that they are commended for what they did.

“It is our utmost gratitude and utmost thank you’s if ever you’re planning to recognize us and we are still truly being recognized by the other people pa man sad, so it is a worthwhile blessing and it is also, makagaan kaayo sa feeling nga nakatabang mi sa inyoha,” said Ababat.

On Monday, Ababat and Ona were invited at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) headquarters located along Gorordo Avenue to receive plaques of recognition for their display of bravery.

Later in the day, they were also scheduled to visit the Cebu City Hall to also receive plaques of recognition from the city government.

In an interview with reporters at CCPO, Ababat said that she and Ona feel overwhelmed for all the recognitions that they have been getting, especially the one coming from CCPO.

Ona said that she, too, is very grateful to everyone who recognized their effort to help Zamora.

“It’s our intention to help pero wala jud mi naka think nga ing anig recognition ang among madawat. So, a big, big, thank you po [gikan] sa amo. A little help lang [ra man] unta to [para] sa amoa ba pero ilang gi grabe og recognize,” Ona shared.

The two nursing students admitted that they now feel very pressured as they are now considered as “role models” of other nursing students.

Meanwhile, Ababat expressed hope that Zamora will live a long life after she is fully healed from her neck injury. She also expressed hope that the fruit vendor will already “receive peace” since “that man [Lumacad] now is behind bars.” / USJ-R Intern Niña Mae Oliverio

