LTO-7 chief to motorists: Always bring required papers before traveling on streets 

MANDAUE CITY, Philipines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is encouraging motorists to always bring with them the required documents before traveling on the streets.

The advice came after the traffic accident that happened at Barangay Naalad, Naga City in southern Cebu last Tuesday, Feb. 21, that claimed the life of Julian Canalita Jr.

Canalita was allegedly chased by an LTO enforcement officer when the former allegedly did not stop when he was flagged by the latter.

Canalita allegedly did not have a license plate for his motorcycle when the accident happened.

His family earlier said that he had not yet received the license plate because the motorcycle was purchased only a month ago.

Caindec said that motorists should not avoid LTO enforcement officers when flagged down.

He said that they were only doing their jobs to help in making sure that roads would be safe especially that a series of road accidents had happened not only in Cebu but across the country.

Motorists should have enough documents such as a driver’s license and valid permits when traveling on the streets, he said.

“Prebilihiyo na siya. Ang uban’g tawo naningkamot nga mokuha og lisensya, ang uban’g tawo naningkamot nga ila’ng rehistro sakto, pareha diay sila og katungod?,” said Caindec.

(It is a privilege. Other people are trying hard to get a license, other people are trying hard to get their registration right, do they have the same right?)

“It is time that we want to ask everybody that road safety is a big issue. Why are we not talking about road safety actively?,” the LTO-7 chief said.

He said that people should not only depend on the LTO apprehending violators, but they should also be responsible motorists.

Caindec said that the office had been conducting theoretical driving course in different areas in the region.

He said that they would announce very soon a program and would call for a traffic summit.

Caindec said he was saddened by the death of Canalita but judgement should be fair.

“I am sorry if I am sounding like this, but I am frustrated. It was frustrating. Wala pa ta nahuman ani’ng issue, (ug) gabii naa na sad namatay (We are not yet done with this issue, (and) last night somebody again died…,” the LTO-7 chief said.

He assured the public that he would not tolerate the wrongdoings of his personnel.

He said that public could guarantee that he would charge his personnel who would be proven to be involved on the death of Canalita.

However, Caindec said that based on their documents, data showed that what happened was a “self accident,” which was seconded by Lt. Col. Junnel Caadlawon, chief of the City of Naga Police Station.

He said that this was the reason why they invited the family of Canalita to the meeting at the Naga City Police Station that they organized on Friday afternoon.

The family, however, did not attend the meeting.

Caindec said they were open for any evidence that would be presented to them, and if the family would push though in filing a case against their personnel as it was the family’s right.

/dbs

