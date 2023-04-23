Omega de Saloneras, Carcar City to compete in Daegu Powerful Festival in May

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Less then four months since they won the championship trophy in the Free Interpretation category of Sinulog 2023, the Omega de Saloneras of Bucas Grande Island in Surigao del Norte is now preparing for the international stage.

The Saloneras would perform in the Daegu Powerful Festival in Daegu, South Korea next month, according to Ricky Ballesteros, who was the president of the Korea Philippines Festival Cultural Exchange Association (KPFCEA Philippines).

Ballesteros said the Saloneras would integrate “the martial arts of the Philippines, the Eskrima Kali Arnis is integrated in this Sinulog dance presentation.”



Ballesteros recently visited the home of the Saloneras in Sitio Kapihan, Barangay Sering, Socorro town in Bucas Grande Island in Surigao del Norte province to witnesses one of their rehearsals.

Omega de Saloneras, Carcar City

He told CDN Digital that the Saloneras would be competing in the Daegu Powerful Festival with the contingent from Carcar City that won the Grand Champion for the Ritual Showdown — Sinulog-based category for the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen last January 22.

The country’s entries to the Daegu Festival would be leaving for South Korea on May 10.

“We’re sending two of the Philippines best to Daegu … both are champions pride of Cebu and Siargao Group of Islands,” Ballesteros said.

Cebu City’s Tribu Lumad Basakanon won the golden prize in the festival’s international category last year, he added.

/dbs