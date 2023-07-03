Cebu Daily Newscast: Husband, mistress land in jail after wife catches them in the act inside Carcar inn

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 20.

A married man and his mistress were arrested after the wife caught them inside an inn in Sitio Tangasan, Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, Cebu, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

According to a report from Carcar City Police Station, the wife reported that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, she and her daughter found and stalked her husband with his mistress riding a motorcycle going to the inn.

After that, she immediately went to the police to ask for assistance.

Dutch teenage driver Dilano van ’t Hoff died after a crash at the Formula Regional European Championship in Belgium, organizers said Saturday.

The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was competing in a morning race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It was held prior to the 24 Hours of Spa race later Saturday.

As onlookers clapped and danced, a mayor of a small southern Mexico town entered into holy matrimony with a female reptile in a traditional rite to bring good fortune to his people.

Victor Hugo Sosa, mayor of San Pedro Huamelula, a town of Indigenous Chontal people in the Tehuantepec isthmus of Mexico, took as his betrothed a reptile named Alicia Adriana, re-enacting an ancestral ritual.

The reptile is a caiman, an alligator-like marsh dweller endemic to Mexico and Central America.

Awra Briguela was freed from police custody after posting bail amounting to P6,000, following charges of physical injuries and assault which stemmed from a brawl in Poblacion, Makati City.

Briguela was detained at the Makati Custodial Jail since Thursday morning following a complaint filed by a certain Mark Christian Ravana, a costumer at the Bolt Hole Bar where the scuffle allegedly started.

RELATED STORIES

Married nurse, mistress arrested in Cebu City motel

Concubinage charge filed against married male nurse, mistress caught in Cebu City motel

CCTV footage ng mga nakakalokang eksena ni Awra at ng lalaking nagreklamo sa kanya sa bar kalat na sa socmed

Raffy Tulfo sinupalpal ang ‘pagdi-discriminate’ ng Makati Chief of Police kay Awra: Mali ka d’yan, sir… huwag ganoon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP