Cebu Daily Newscast: Mall guard fired after tossing puppy to death

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, July 13.

SM has banned the services of a security guard who was captured on video hurling a puppy from a footbridge located outside the mall premises in Quezon City.

In a statement, the mall management said they sympathized with the group of young people after their pet dog was reportedly tossed from the “Skywalk” on Tuesday, July 11.

The mall management also said they had coordinated with the guard’s security agency to launch an investigation into the incident.

Consequently, the involved security guard, identified as Jojo Malecdem, has been dismissed.

Police are now taking a closer look at the allegations of three persons claiming to be victims of robbery and kidnapping on July 10, 2023.

This was after the three alleged victims gave conflicting testimonies about where these crimes happened during the investigation.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office director, said that the alleged victims, gave three different locations of where they were allegedly robbed and kidnapped.

First this was at Carbon Market, then near the Compania Maritima, then at the Mabolo area in Cebu City.

The victims kept changing the locations after police found no proof that the crime happened in these areas.

Dalogdog said that they were investigating the possibility that the robbery-kidnapping claims were allegedly made up so that one of the victims could get out of a bad debt.

The Cebu City Council has asked Mayor Michael Rama to close the intersections and U-turn slots at the South Road Properties as they pose a risk to motorists and pedestrians alike.

The intersections and U-turn slots in question are located at the gap across Il Corso Lifemalls.

The City Council carried the motion filed by Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa during its regular session on Wednesday.

Claudine Barretto is reportedly planning to take legal action against Sabrina M for supposedly falsely claiming that she dated Rico Yan. This was disclosed by Ogie Diaz who called the late actor his “anak-anakan.”

It can be recalled that Sabrina earlier said that she had a romantic relationship with Rico. She further claimed that their romance blossomed when he was still fresh from his breakup with Barretto.

Diaz spoke about this in a vlog on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 11, where he detested how the former sexy actress reputedly used the name of the late actor to promote her new film.

