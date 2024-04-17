Lou Ornopia plans more races following success of Ornopia Motocross Cup’s silver anniv

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned motocross organizer, Lou Ornopia promises the local motocross community more races following success of the the 25th Ornopia Motocross Cup over the weekend.

The race was held at the MS Motosuit Motorsport Park in Barangay Calambua, San Remigio in northern Cebu.

Ornopia, in an interview, said that he is planning to organize a motocross series that involves four legs this year.

He announced the plan after the 25th Ornopia Motocross Cup capped off successfully, drawing more than 200 riders across the Visayas that converged in the sleepy town of San Remigio.

“This is beyond my expectations that we will reach this far, 25 years. Considering that motocross is a pricey and physically demanding sport, the desire and love of everyone, especially the riders made this event successful throughout the years,” said Ornopia.

“If not for them, this race won’t be possible.”

List of winners

After the dust had settled down, accomplished Cebuano rider BJ Enage Pepito led the list of winners in the race.

Pepito, who hails from Daanbantayan, bested PC Gualiza and Clinton Gualiza to clinch the expert open category title. Renren Hisoler and Denden Supatan completed the top five finishers.

PC Gualiza bounced back and topped the inter-open title, with Denden Supatan and Hisoler finishing second and third, respectively.

Clinton Gualiza took fourth place, with Cyril Tariman, Joshua Tabas, and Laurence Bacalso barging into the top seven.

The rest of the winning riders last weekend were Dave Seblos (elite division), Aston Martin Jagdon (open enduro), Jondy Bontuyan (local enduro), Joshua Tabas (novice open pro), Laurence Bacalso (beginners open), Ken Lara (mini class), Mat-Mat Velasquez (peewee/mini 50 cc), Shanyl Quirol (ladies open), Nica Quirol (female 14-under), Jun-Jun Agsoy (underbone), Jondy Bontuyan (KLX exclusive), Ryan Quirol (executive 40-44), Ayen Ledesma (executive 45-49), Jonathan Cuyos (executive 50-above), Edwin Dilao (exclusive Norte), and Jayme Mangubat (trail riders Norte).

Bustling motocross community

According to Ornopia, he is highly motivated to revive the once bustling motocross community in Cebu that was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every time there’s an MS Motosuit race, I’m pretty sure many will join because they love to race. It’s a hair-raising experience that these riders who came from different places didn’t hesitate to join once they’re invited. That’s why I’ll pay their continued support by organizing a race at a top-notch race track and generous cash prize,” said Ornopia.

“I have initially talked with some riders who encouraged me to revive the series that I once organized. I also want to consult other stakeholders as we’re planning to have four legs this year, hoping to have the blessing and support of our town mayor Al Pestolante.”

