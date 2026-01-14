Live updates: TD Ada

Tropical Depression Ada has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, becoming the country’s first weather disturbance of the year.

This live updates page will track the latest advisories, rainfall warnings, and situation reports as released by Pagasa, along with verified developments from affected areas nationwide.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2026

Ada weakens into remnant low, but monsoon keeps Visayas on alert

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Ada intensifies over sea off Bicol, Signal No. 2 up in parts of PH

Wind Signal No. 2 was raised over parts of the country as Tropical Storm Ada (international name Nokaen) further intensified over the Philippine Sea east of the Bicol Region, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Ada was located 120 km. east-northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph, moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

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TROPICAL STORM ADA FURTHER INTENSIFIES WHILE LOCATED EAST OF BICOL

TS Ada also poses lahar threat at Mt. Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and local disaster response authorities have warned that Tropical Storm Ada is bringing multiple hazards across the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, including the risk of life-threatening lahar flows from Mt. Kanlaon and widespread flooding in Eastern Visayas.

Phivolcs said on Friday that rains from TS Ada could trigger lahar flows along major channels draining the southern, western, and eastern slopes of Mt. Kanlaon. Communities in predetermined hazard zones were urged to stay vigilant and ready for possible evacuations.

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Signal No. 1 up in northern Cebu as Ada moves north

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and local disaster response authorities have warned that Tropical Storm Ada is bringing multiple hazards across the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, including the risk of life-threatening lahar flows from Mt. Kanlaon and widespread flooding in Eastern Visayas.

Phivolcs said on Friday that rains from TS Ada could trigger lahar flows along major channels draining the southern, western, and eastern slopes of Mt. Kanlaon. Communities in predetermined hazard zones were urged to stay vigilant and ready for possible evacuations.

Several areas in northern Cebu have been placed under storm signal no. 1 as Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Naekon) threatens Eastern Visayas and Bicol region.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, January 16, the state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on certain localities in northern Cebu.

These are the towns of Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tabogon and Bogo City. Also included are the towns in Camotes Islands (San Francisco, Pilar, Tudela, Poro) and those in Bantayan Islands (Bantayan, Santa Fe and Madridejos).

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WATER LEVELS IN MABOLO CREEKS NORMAL — BARANGAY OFFICIALS

NORTHERN CEBU NOW UNDER SIGNAL NO. 1 — PAGASA

PAGASA RAISES ORANGE, YELLOW WARNINGS OVER PARTS OF CEBU

TS ‘ADA’ SPOTTED AT EASTERN SAMAR — PAGASA

Ada: DSWD on ‘Blue Alert,’ assures relief aid for affected residents

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has placed its offices on blue alert status as tropical storm Ada, the first cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year, continues to be monitored.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of DSWD Disaster Response and Management Group said a blue alert means the agency would be preparing and putting its disaster response plans in place.

“Ang buong DSWD, kabilang ang aming mga Field Offices, ay patuloy na naghahanda at nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan na madadaanan ni Bagyong Ada,” Dumlao said on a statement on January 15.

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4,000 stranded in PH ports as ‘Ada’ becomes tropical storm

Tropical Storm “Ada” (international name: Nokaen) intensified into a tropical storm on Thursday, stranding nearly 4,000 passengers in various ports nationwide and raising fears of mandatory evacuations in the country’s eastern seaboard, particularly in the Bicol region, which is also dealing with a restive Mayon Volcano.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ada, spotted 400 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City at 5 p.m., had maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The country’s first storm for 2026 reached tropical storm category at 2 p.m. and was moving northwestward at 15 kph, the state weather bureau added.

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Tropical Storm Ada still brings strong winds, rains to parts of PH

Tropical Storm (TS) Ada continues to bring strong winds to some parts of the country where wind signal no. 1 is hoisted, the weather bureau said on Friday.

The TS packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph0 near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

As of 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the cyclone was located 370 km. east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 430 km. east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, and slowly moving north-northwest.

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Lahar feared as ‘Ada’ threatens to bring rains to Albay

Local government and disaster response officials in Albay have stepped up precautions against possible lahar flows as Tropical Storm “Ada” threatens to bring heavy rains to the province.

To prevent hazards from the ongoing effusive eruption of Mayon Volcano, the Guinobatan municipal disaster risk reduction and management office (MDRRMO) ordered the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from high-risk areas to safer locations, MDRRMO chief Joy Maravillas told the Inquirer on Thursday.

“There are 2,067 families, or 6,723 individuals, who will be evacuated. They come from the villages of Maninila and Masarawag, which are located on the slopes of Mt. Mayon and fall within the 7- to 8-kilometer danger zones,” Maravillas said.

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Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu

Cebu has not been spared from the effects of Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Naekon) as bad weather prompted authorities to cancel sea trips and ground flights.

On Friday, January 16, a total of 16 domestic flights were grounded. They were mostly bound to and from Siargao and Calbayog.

Meanwhile, at least 164 passengers in Central Visayas have been left stranded following the cancellation of sea trips in various parts of the country, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

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WALAY BYAHE PAINGON UG GIKAN SA SANTA FE

Pagasa: Ada’s landfall remains possible next week

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm (TS) Ada’s landfall is still possible next week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday.

TS Ada was last located 370 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 430 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

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‘ADA’ INTENSIFIES INTO TROPICAL STORM — PAGASA

TD ADA MAINTAINS STRENGTH AT SIGNAL NO. 1

Signal no. 1 up in 11 areas as TD Ada slightly intensifies – Pagasa

Track and intensity forecast of Tropical Depression Ada at 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. — Photo from DOST-PAGASA

Eleven areas across the country are under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 on Thursday due to the effects of Tropical Depression Ada, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Under TCWS no. 1, the areas are expected to experience winds of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) in at least 36 hours, according to Pagasa.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau listed the following areas under TCWS no. 1:

LUZON

Sorsogon

southeastern portion of Albay

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

eastern portion of Biliran

eastern portion of Leyte

eastern portion of Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

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Ada nears tropical storm status, more areas under signal No. 1

PAGASA IMAGE

More areas have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 as Tropical Depression Ada is forecast to reach tropical storm category, the weather bureau reported on Thursday.

Ada slightly intensified, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported in its 5 a.m. advisory.

It was last tracked 385 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, or 465 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. It is moving northwest at 20 kph.

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6 areas under Signal No. 1 as TD Ada maintains strength

(Image courtesy of PAGASA)

Six areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Tropical Depression (TD) Ada maintained its strength, the weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Wednesday.

Ada was last tracked 545 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving west northwest at 10 kph and packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Under TCWS No. 1 are Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said strong winds will prevail in those areas.

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Classes suspended in parts of Bicol, Eastern Visayas on Jan. 15

Classes on Thursday, Jan. 15, will be suspended in some areas of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, as a precaution against rough weather from Tropical Depression #AdaPH.

Tropical Depression Ada: Signal No. 1 up in parts of VisMin

The low pressure area east of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression (TD) and was named Ada, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Ada was located 635 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 a.m., moving northwest at 35 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in an update.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

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