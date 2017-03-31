PB member’s kin in trouble

It was not so long ago that he surrendered to authorities supposedly as a promise to give up peddling illegal drugs.

But Kent Villavelez Galeos, the nephew of Cebu Provincial Board (PB) Member Edsel Galeos, ended up handcuffed by police for alleged possession of illegal drugs found inside his residence in Barangay Tulic, Argao town, 66 kilometers south of Cebu City, on Thursday evening.

Kent Galeos, 39, was caught in possession of 12 grams of shabu worth P141,600, enough to get him charged for a non-bailable offense.

He did not resist arrest, said SPO2 Meliton Agadier, the team leader of the operation.

“We’ve been monitoring him after we received an information that he (Kent) resumed his illegal drug operations,” the policeman said.

PB Member Galeos, the former mayor of Argao who ran and won as an independent PB member candidate in May last year, has not responded to text messages or calls from Cebu Daily News asking for his comment.

The older Galeos is the sixth among seven siblings. The arrested suspect is said to be the son of the PB member’s late older brother Alex.

Kent Galeos surrendered to the Argao police in December last year during the implementation of the Oplan Tokhang, a campaign that involves police officers knocking on the door of drug suspects to convince them to stop their unlawful activities.

When President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of the anti-drug operations of the police last Jan. 30, Agadier said Kent Galeos returned to his old ways and peddled illegal drugs anew.

When they validated the report, the police said they requested and was granted a search warrant by Judge Maximo Perez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in Argao.

Charges of violating Republic Act 9168 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for possession of illegal drugs, will be filed against Kent Galeos before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

Since the amount of shabu seized from him weighed over five grams, the offense is non-bailable.

Neophyte drug peddler

Kent Galeos, who is currently held at the detention cell of the Argao Police Station, refused to issue any statement regarding his arrest.

Agadier said they considered Kent Galeos a small-time drug peddler who was “new to the business” and catered to drug users from Barangay Tulic and nearby villages.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said many drug surrenderers were found to have resumed their illegal operations, based on the monitoring of the different police stations.

“There is just no extensive program to rehabilitate them. For one, the PNP (Philippine National Police) has no capability (to) undertak(e) drug rehabilitation for surrenderers. Many of them revert to their old ways because nothing is happening to them,” he said in an interview.

Taliño said he was hoping that community-based drug rehabilitation programs of different sectors, especially that of the Archdiocese of Cebu, will continue to help drug surrenderers get rid of their addiction.

“I support any program to save the surrenderers. I hope the Church, in coordination with other sectors, will continue their programs for drug surrenderers,” he said.

Based on the records of PRO-7, at least 106,980 drug pushers and users have surrendered to the different police stations in Central Visayas since Oplan Tokhang was implemented on July 1, 2016.

In Cebu, just a little over 300 drug surrenderers have so far successfully completed the drug rehabilitation programs of two Church-based groups in Cebu.

In Liloan town, 18.8 kilometers north of Cebu City, 300 drug surrenderers finished the Surrender to God (SuGod) program led by charismatic movement leader Fe Barino.

In Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, at least 25 drug addicts completed the Labang (Lahat Bangon) community-based drug rehabilitation program introduced by Fr. Carmelo Diola and Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad. Another batch of surrenderers from the barangay is currently undergoing the same program.

Last Feb. 21, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma launched the Cebu Archdiocesan Program for Drug Dependents (CAPDD), hoping to replicate the two smaller community- and center-based programs to help drug dependents overcome their addiction.

Agadier said it saddened him that some drug surrenderers have failed to kick the habit.

“Hunong na intawon mo. Ayaw mo patintal pagbalik og gamit o pamaligya og illegal drugs. Hinonoa, tabangi ang gobyerno sa among kampanya batok sa druga,” he said.

(I am appealing to them to stop. Don’t be tempted to go back to using or selling illegal drugs. Instead, you have to help the government in the campaign against illegal drugs.)

Ex-cop on drugs

Meanwhile, the Argao police also arrested in another operation two other men who were about to deliver illegal drugs in Barangay Canbanua of the town at 4 a.m. on Friday.

Saveno Labuca Jr., 44, and Piko Talla, 40, were caught in possession of five grams of shabu worth P59,000.

In Danao City, police arrested a former policeman in a drug bust in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City at around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Seized from Benjamen Borla Jr., 47, were packs of shabu weighing 1.54 grams worth P14,000.

Borla was assigned at the Compostela Police Station in northern Cebu before he went on absence without official leave in 2003, said Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, the Danao City police chief.