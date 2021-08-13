Lapu-Lapu exec: 4 more Home Care Center staff members positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Four more staff members of the Home Care Center for Children in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Annabeth Cuizon, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Cuizon said that on Monday, August 9, 2021, 15 staff members of the facility underwent RT-PCR test.

“So sa 15 nga gi-test adtong Monday, kining upat nag-positive. Unya mao na ni last nga batch result nga atong gipaabot,” Cuizon said.

(So among the 15, who were tested last Monday, four were positive. And this were the last batch of the results that we were waiting for.)

Due to this development, there are already six staff members of the facility who were infected with the virus. They were all asymptomatic and were currently quarantined in the facility.

Meanwhile, of the nine female minors that were housed in the facility. who manifested mild symptoms of the virus, four of them had already recovered.

She added that of the six male minors with mild symptoms, one of them had also recovered.

To recall, 31 minors housed in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Cuizon said that these minors have manifested symptoms such as fever and cough.

/dbs

