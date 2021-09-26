Labangon cop chief makes call to landlords after P1M drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Landlords especially in Labangon, Cebu City, should check the identification cards of their renters and to coordinate with police if they notice suspicious errands that their renters do.

Police Major Janelito Marquez, Labangon Police Station chief, gave this reminder to landlords or owners of apartments or rented rooms or boarding houses in Cebu City after the arrest of two suspected 18-year-old drug dealers, who would rent rooms to stay in the area so that they could sell illegal drugs to their customers there.

Aside from that, Marquez said they also confiscated more than a million peso worth of suspected shabu during the operation.

Marquez said that landlords should verify information of their renters and coordinate with police should they notice suspicious actions from them.

“Magabang sa balay kinahanglan may identification card kay kung mahibaw-an nato nga for example taga A Lopez na siya, unya magboard, so may doubt na dinha,” Marquez said.

( The renters of the house should have identification card because if you know for example that he is from A Lopez and then he will find board in your area, so there is already something there.)

“Kung sa A Lopez ra, nganong muabang man siya sa Punta? So there is a question mark og nganong muabang siya. Kung mag ingun-ana, meetingun nato ang mga owners sa mga nagpa abang,” he said.

(If he is from A Lopez, why would he rent here in in Punta? So there is a question mark on why he will rent there. If that is the case, then we will meet with the owners of apartments or boarding houses.)

Marquez made the call to landlords after the arrest of two 18-year-old drug suspects, Val Christopher Tanag and John Mark Navarro, who are both from T. Padilla Street in Cebu City.

He said that both suspected drug dealers modus operandi would be transfer from one place to another and rent rooms in boarding houses so that they would sell their illegal drugs to their customers in the area.

Tanag, who was identified by the police as a high-value individual at the regional level was arrested together with his cohort, Navarro, in A Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

Police were able to confiscate around 155 grams of ‘shabu’ that had an estimated market value of around P1,054,000 from the two.

Marquez said Tanag could dispose of around a kilo of ‘shabu’ in a month to neighboring barangays in Cebu City and some areas in Talisay City and Consolacion town.

Marquez said that Tanag was so careful in closing transactions with his customers and with the help of an informant they were able to set up a transaction with the suspect.

Tanag and Navarro are currently detained at the Labangon Police Station for alleged selling and possession of illegal drugs.

Marquez said that considering Tanag’s age and his knowledge of this illegal activity, it would seem that there was a big possibility that he was a former drug courier of drug personalities when he was still a minor.

He said that minors used as drug couriers in the illegal drug trade in Cebu City are a recurring problem but in his areas of jurisdiction in Barangays Labangon, Buhisan, Punta Princesa, Quiot Pardo, Tisa, and To-ong Pardo, they monitored a few of these minors.

With this, Marquez also appealed to the parents to monitor their children’s activities and guide them away from the illegal drug trade.

