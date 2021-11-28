Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors rout Iligan Archangels

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors inflicted Iligan City Archangels’ fourth straight loss in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, by taking a dominant 95-71 win, Saturday evening at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Joseph Peñaredondo starred in the onslaught with 24 points on 50 percent shooting including four treys to lead the Warriors to their third consecutive win after losing their first two.

Iligan now has a 1-5 (win-loss) slate.

Zamboanga Sibugay was dominant right from the get-go, racing to a 15-2 start in the first four minutes of the match.

And the Warriors pounded the Archangels, even more, come the second frame to establish a 17-point spread at halftime, 49-32.

They then registered a stronger third period, outscoring Iligan by 10, to build an insurmountable 27-point advantage heading into the fourth.

“In-emphasize ko talaga sa kanila na every game is a must-win. Kailangan namin mag-ipon ng panalo kasi pagdating ng second round ibang challenge na naman ‘yun,” said Zamboanga Sibugay head coach Arnold Oliveros.

(I emphasized to them that every game is a must-win. We need to get more wins because in the second round that will be a different challenge.)

Cebuano guard Shaq Imperial chipped in 16 points and three steals while Jan Jamon got 13.

Seldomly-used John Almocera made the most of his 11:46 playing time, making 13 points while burying three triples.

The victors made it rain from the rainbow country, connecting on 14 of their 36 attempts from deep.

The Warriors’ Jerome Pasia was bloodied after receiving an elbow to the right chin and would need to have it stitched.

Jack Hoyohoy paced Iligan with15 points while Tristan Tolentino had 14 points.

Lugie Cuyos filled the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals as the Archangels dropped further to the bottom at 1-5.

Last night’s win puts Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors in third place in the standings with a 3-2 slate. Basilan Peace Riders are on top with a 4-1 slate followed by Globalport MisOr with a 4-2 win-loss record.

The Scores:

Zamboanga Sibugay 95 – Peñaredondo 24, Imperial 16, Jamon 13, Almocera 13, Octobre 7, Camacho 6, Acain 4, Pasia 3, Foronda 3, Bangcoyan 2, Dumapig 2, Gayosa 2, Lacastesantos 0, Caunan 0, Sorela 0.

Iligan 71 – Hoyohoy 15, Tolentino 14, Cuyos 13, Tagolimot 6, Benedictos 5, Quinga 4, Aparice 4, Daguisonan 3, Torres 3, Bautista 2, Guhiting 2, Bernardino 0, Andrade 0, Villanueva 0, Benitez 0.

Quarterscores: 27-16, 49-32, 73-46, 95-71.

/dbs

