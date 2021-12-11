7 Cebuanos to see action in ‘DUMPERS All Star’ game in Pagadian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of Cebu’s finest ballers will make up the “Super Cup” selection that will see action in the “DUMPER All Star Showcase” on Tuesday, December 14, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Seven Cebuanos, who represent different teams in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, will represent the “Super Cup” selection that will go up against the formidable DUMPER Tigers of Davao Ocidental.

Six ex-Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) standouts lead the all-star selection.

They are 2019 Cesafi MVP Shaq Imperial (Zamboanga Sibugay), Joseph Nalos (MisOr), Edrian Lao (Kapatagan), Joel Lee Yu (MisOr), Rhaffy Octobre (Zamboanga Sibugay), and Gayford Rodriguez (Kapatagan). They are also joined by another Cebuano Jonel Bonganciso of (Kapatagan).

The rest of the “Super Cup” selection is composed of Mac Baracael (MisOr), Junjie Hallare (Basilan), Cris Dumapig (Zamboanga Sibugay), Dennis Daa (Basilan), Darwin Lunor (Basilan), CJ Pamaran (Pagadian), Cyrus Tabi (Roxas), and Niño Ibañez (Pagadian).

They will face the Tigers bankrolled by Rep. Claudine Bautista of the Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) partylist representing the drivers and commuters sector in partnership with Cocolife, Phenom, Malyab, MDC Sports, and TriEnergy Corporation.

“It’s going to be an exciting showdown among the stars of both sides. I guarantee a highly entertaining hardcourt battle, something that basketball fans should look forward to,” said coach Chelito “Chakang” Caro, the league’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) who will be calling the shots for the Super Cup selection.

The Tigers are the same team that became champion in both the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and the recently concluded inaugural season of the Filbasket League.

The DUMPER Tigers will be manned by Paolo Hubalde, Emmanuel Calo, John Wilson, Bon Custodio, Jason Grimaldo, Billy Robles, Rob Celiz, and Jerwin Gaco.

The rest of the team is composed of Gab

Dagangon, Keith Agovida, Alwin Alday, Joseph Terso, Marco Balagtas, Chris Latala, Irven Palencia, Allan Santos, and Jose Presbitero.

/dbs

