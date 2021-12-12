WATCH:  Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez final head-to-head challenge winning speech

CEBU Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is absolutely a great speaker!

She proved that in the pageant’s recent final head-to-head challenge.

In the final head-to-head challenge, the contestant delivered two speeches—first, they were given 2 minutes to present their “Beauty With a Purpose Project” and second, as a representative or ambassadors of Puerto Rico, they were given an opportunity to tell the world why everyone should come to the lovely island.

They were judged according to how well they delivered and conveyed their purpose.

In the first round, the Cebuana beauty queen presented her “Para kay Nanay” project which is dedicated to her late mother and to all the single mothers in the community.

In the second round, Perez said she fell in love with Puerto Rico the moment she arrived on the Caribbean island and shared her experience of how a Puerto Rican woman helped her at the airport.

“The best places in the world don’t really need the most amazing and the most beautiful sceneries. They just need to have the best people,” she said.

Perez won the final round over Mexico and secured a spot in the Top 30.

In case you miss her full performance during the final head-to-head challenge, watch here:

The 70th Miss World pageant will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021 (December 17, 2021, in the Philippines.) Perez will be competing for the second Miss World crown after Megan Young in 2013.

/dbs