Team Abante Minglanilla continues low-key campaign sorties

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Team Abante Minglanilla, headed by its mayoralty aspirant, Councilor Rajiv Enad, has continued the team’s handshaking, house-to-house visits, and “pulong-pulong” activities on Friday, March 25, 2022, as the campaign period for local candidates starts.

Enad said that they would maintain their low-key campaign sorties, as they promoted their platforms that “no one should be left behind.”

“Ang among activities no, low-key lang, ang activity sa Abante Minglanilla. The usual handshaking, house-to-house campaign, in-person campaign, and pulong-pulong,” Enad said.

(Our activities are just low-key, the activities of Abante Minglanilla. The usual handshaking, house-to-house campaign, in-person campaign, and pulong-pulong.)

Enad, who is a lawyer by profession, said that if he would win as mayor in the May 9, 2022 elections, he would prioritize converting the town into a city and creating more jobs for the residents of Minglanilla.

He said he believed that the approval of the 100 hectare-reclamation project of the town would increase the town’s income and fast-track the town’s intentions to become a city.

He also said that the town had already qualified with the population requirements for the cityhood.

“Well within the required number of income and population of Minglanilla. The last time we checked the population was already due for cityhood, but sa (on the) income, na short ta gamay (we were a little short on this requirement),” he added.

Aside from population and income, another requirement for cityhood is the land area. However, the town only needs to comply with two out of all the requirements for them to qualify in the cityhood.

“The draft is already there and we’ve already talked to incoming congresswoman Rhea Gullas, and she has already committed her full support for our cityhood,” he said.

Enad said that the reclamation project would also create more jobs for the town’s constituents, especially since this would become a commercial hub in the town.

Minglanilla is a first class municipality in the province of Cebu, and it is situated at least 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

One Cebu kicks off campaign in Barili

Gwen vows to continue programs, incentives for brgy workers if reelected

Dave Tumulak kicks off first day campaign at a landfill in Cebu City

Margot Osmeña’s hopes: No more threats to BO-PK this year

Local campaign day 1: Peaceful, orderly, with a bit of traffic

Barug-PDP Laban kicks off campaign with foot parade

Comply with health protocols during campaign, Palace tells candidates, public

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy