Barili backs out of Sinulog 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The contingent from the municipality of Barili in southwestern Cebu will no longer proceed on joining the Sinulog Festival this year.

Barili Mayor John John Garcia confirmed on Saturday, Jan. 7 that they decided to back out due to lack of time.

“Ang organizers…ang pagassess namo, sa among props, tanan, kinahanglan mi og time,” Garcia said in a phone interview.

(The organizers…when we assessed it, from our props, all, we need time.)

“Di mi gusto mapakauwawan nga di nindot among presentation,” he added.

(We don’t want to be shamed because our presentation is not good.)

To recall, the Capitol announced last Jan. 5 that at least nine local government units (LGUs) in the province were willing to join the One Cebu Island Sinulog Festival 2023, including Barili.

Barili was initially listed as part of the guest contingents for this year’s Sinulog, but later on, the provincial government announced they would be joining the competition.

According to Garcia, repairs and improvements alone on their props, previously used during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo last August, would take a lot of time.

He also said by the time they received information from Sinulog’s organizers, it was too late.

“Too late na kaayo ang information or ang notice. Nakadecide mi nga di pud kaya sa among propsmen and mga gamit pud. Mao na niinform mis provincial government nga di pud kaya namo,” said Garcia.

(When we received the information or notice, it was already too late. We decided because our propsmen could not finish our props on time. That is why we informed the provincial government that we cannot do it.)

Fortunately, the local government has only spent minimal amount and that they have not yet started any practice on their performance, before they decided to back out of the competition, the mayor added.

“Gamay ra gyud ang nasugdan. Wala pa sad mi kasugod og practice… Nakagasto mi pero gamay ra sad… (Sayang), ang mga bata excited nuun to,” said Garcia.

(We have just started. We have not even started our practice…We have spent only little…(What a lost opportunity), the kids were really excited about this.)

With Barili out of the picture, the number of participating contingents for this year’s Sinulog will be reduced from 24 to 23.

Garcia also said they would not be taking the P800,000 subsidy the Capitol offered to LGUs participating in the festival.

“Di gyud namo na kuhaon kay wa naman (mi muapil),” he said.

(We won’t get that because we did not join.)

The Sinulog Festival, one of the country’s largest and grandest, is set to make a comeback this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

One Cebu Island Sinulog Kicks Off

Sinulog launching parade peaceful and orderly

24 contingents to vie in Sinulog Festival 2023

Korean performers, who will join Sinulog grand parade, to arrive on Jan. 11

Sinulog launching parade peaceful and orderly

Gwen carries on with Sinulog tradition

SFI aims to draw 2 million spectators during Sinulog at SRP

24 contingents to vie in Sinulog Festival 2023

Who will be Mandaue’s Sinulog Festival Queen bet? 4 women undergo rigid screening

Sinulog sa Kabataan contingents’ P800,000 subsidy to be ready for release on Jan. 5

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia