Construction worker kills foreman in Mandaue for telling him he might lose his job for his mistake

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 58-year-old laborer or construction worker killed his 57-year-old foreman using a steel pipe inside the construction site at the Mandaue Reclamation Area in Mandaue City at past noon today, August 14.

This was after he was scolded for committing a cement-pouring mistake at the construction site and was told that he might be laid off at the end of the month.

Foreman killed while sleeping

Police Major Andy Michael Roque, Police Station 1 or Centro Police Station chief of the Mandaue City Police Office, in an interview with CDN Digital, said that construction worker Fausto Quiño attacked the foreman Isidro Cameros, while he was taking his break and sleeping at the construction site at past noon today.

Quiño of Balilihan town in Bohol Province told Police Major Roque that he was angry at the foreman, Cameros, of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, for scolding him and for telling him that he might lose his job by the end of the month.

Construction worker angry at losing his job

“Tangtangon ko niya sa trabaho nga wa may klarong sa(la) ana sir. Kay ang trabaho sir, di man nato tuyoon og naa gyoy masipyat,” Quiño told reporters in an interview.

(He will remove me from my job eventhough there is no clear mistake. Because at work, we don’t purposely do things to make a mistake.)

“Iya kong tanggalon sa trabaho, sa ato pa, di na ko kagasto sa akong anak og paeskuwela,” Quiño further said.

(He will lay me off from my job, so this means, that I can no longer pay for the schooling of my child.)

Two-meter pipe used in killing

According to Police Major Roque, that an angry Quiño got his chance at revenge when he chanced upon Cameros at a noon break for workers at the construction site.

He said that Quiño saw Cameros sleeping and saw a 2-meter long pipe nearby.

Roque said that Quino then allegedly attacked Cameros hitting him several times in the head.

Construction worker to face murder raps

The police officer said that Quiño tried to flee the construction site but the other construction workers pursued, caught him and turned him over to the security guard, who in turn turned him over to the responding policemen.

He said that when paramedics of the Mandaue Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office checked on the victim and found that he had no more vital signs, the police investigators then called the SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives) to process the crime scene.

Quiño was detained at the police station’s detention cell pending the filing of murder charges.

