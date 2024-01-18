HTLand tops off Mandani Bay Quay’s four towers

Mandani Bay Quay, the vibrant second phase of Mandaue City’s iconic Mandani Bay community in Cebu, achieved a significant construction milestone on January 15, 2024.

The project’s four towers reached their highest points, marking the completion of this construction phase with a unique topping-off ceremony that showcased the project’s monumental scale and ambition.

Mandani Bay Quay’s topping-off ceremony, a first in Cebu for a project of this magnitude, was a festive affair featuring a grand banner drop, a spectacular fireworks display surrounding all four towers, and a lively Cebuano fiesta.

The celebration was a homage to the ongoing Fiesta Señor. It was held at The Tent, bringing together culture, community, and development in a harmonious display.

HTLand President Frank Gaisano expressed his unwavering faith in the project, stating, “To this day, we continue to have confidence in this great opportunity to craft something that will engender pride of place and set unprecedented standards in property development.”

Mandani Bay Quay comprises four distinct towers, each offering a unique living experience. Tower 1 and Tower 2 are residential, with most units in Tower 1 featuring balconies for panoramic views. At the same time, Tower 2 offers semi-furnished units that allow for personal customization. Tower 3 elevates the living experience by providing fully furnished units, perfect for homeowners seeking convenience with a personal touch. Completing the quartet is One Mandani Bay, an office tower that sets new sustainable and eco-friendly design standards, certified by the Philippine Green Building Council’s BERDE Program and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, positioning Mandani Bay as Cebu’s emerging business district.

At the heart of this development is the Active Zone, an amenity-rich area focused on open spaces and promoting a healthy lifestyle for residents of all ages.

The ceremony was graced by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortez, who plays a significant role in materializing the development of Mandani Bay.

Along with the fully turned-over Mandani Bay Suites and the ongoing construction of the retail strip and Mandani Bay Boardwalk, Mandani Bay Quay’s completion propels the total investment in the master plan to P130 billion.

Steve Ho, Director of Corporate Finance of Hongkong Land, Ltd., reflected on the journey: “When we started, our admiration for our partners fueled the commitment to undertake a partnership. As we progressed on Mandani Bay, the admiration grew and with it, in leaps and bounds, a deep respect for the capability of HTLand to deliver and deliver something stunning!”

Mandani Bay, a joint venture between Cebu’s Vicsal Development Corporation and international giant Hongkong Land, Ltd., is a 20-hectare mixed-use waterfront project. It is one of Cebu’s most prominent developments, envisioned as a world-class lifestyle destination.

